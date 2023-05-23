Milton Dentist, 'Beacon Of Light' Suffers Massive Brain Hemorrhage, Community Rallies To Help

Cressida Joseph, owner, CEO, and dentist at Beacon Dental Group in Dorchester, survived her brain hemorrhage in September of 2022. Multiple months and brain surgeries later, Joseph is still in rehab, and her community is coming to help with a fundraiser created in May, 2023.

A GoFundMe to help with the financial strain of rehab as well as speciality doctor appointments has garnered over $13,000 in five days.

"She has come a long way and although she still has a long way to go in her recovery journey, Dr. J’s improvement is encouraging," the GoFundMe campaign description says. "Her doctors are very optimistic and have been blown away by her progress thus far."

Joseph, of Milton, graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1992 and created her practice in Dorchester in 2000, according to the dental practice's website.

Along with her role as a dentist and a business owner, Joseph is a wife, mother to three, grandmother, "a caring leader in the community," and a "beacon of light for all who interacts with them."

Funds raised to help Joseph will help offset medical bills and costs of rehab.

Click here to view the GoFundMe.

