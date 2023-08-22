Mass Man Left Big Rocks On Busy Road For Months To Cause Wrecks: Police

Cameron Currier, 31, of Kingston in Plymouth County, was recently arrested, and authorities plan to charge him with 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and nine counts of attempt to commit malicious damage to a car, Kington police said in a lengthy Facebook post.

Each count is linked to a separate alleged incident.

Police said Currier was placing rocks weighing between 15 to 50 pounds in the middle of Route 27 in Kingston. They were all placed within a half mile of each other since February.

Several vehicles were severely damaged by the rocks, which ripped out the undercarriages out of some cars, caused fluid spills, and disabled some vehicles, police said. No one was injured, though police said it would only have been a matter of time before someone was.

Kingston detectives took over the investigation in June and began surveilling the area. On Monday night, Aug. 21, an investigator in camouflage hid in the woods during a rainstorm and watched Currier place a rock and drive away.

Currier lived close enough to where the rocks were placed that he could have heard the crashes, police said.

Police ask anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged by a rock left on Route 27 near Reed Street from February 2023 until now to Kingston Det. Lt. Michael Skowyra at 781-585-0523 ext. 6662.

