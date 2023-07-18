Overcast with Haze 76°

SHARE

Masked Invaders Assault Person Inside Brookline Multi-Million Dollar Home, Shot Fired

Residents are warned to expect a heavy police presence as officials search for the suspects who attacked a person in a Norfolk County home, police say. 

The home invasion occurred at 45 Warren Street. The building is not visible from the street.
The home invasion occurred at 45 Warren Street. The building is not visible from the street. Photo Credit: Brookline Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

Multiple people wearing masks forced entry to a home located at 45 Warren Street in Brookline and assaulted an occupant in the house, according to the Brookline Police Department. A gun was discharged during the incident. 

Officers arrived at the address at around 2:19 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, and confirmed that the incident was an armed home invasion. 

The seven-bedroom home last sold for $4,188,888 in 2022, according to Zillow. 

Police are actively searching for the masked invaders. Heavy police activity will continue in the areas of Warren Street and Walnut Street.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE