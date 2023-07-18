Masked Invaders Assault Person Inside Brookline Multi-Million Dollar Home, Shot Fired

Multiple people wearing masks forced entry to a home located at 45 Warren Street in Brookline and assaulted an occupant in the house, according to the Brookline Police Department. A gun was discharged during the incident.

Officers arrived at the address at around 2:19 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, and confirmed that the incident was an armed home invasion.

The seven-bedroom home last sold for $4,188,888 in 2022, according to Zillow.

Police are actively searching for the masked invaders. Heavy police activity will continue in the areas of Warren Street and Walnut Street.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

