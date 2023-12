The 28-year-old man charged the MBTA staff member after being told that the train he got on was not in service shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

That’s when things escalated quickly as the man ran after the worker with the needle in hand, MBTA Transit Police said on social media.

The man was arrested by transit police shortly after the incident.

The identity of the attacker has not been released.

