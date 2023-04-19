ID Released For Gun-Wielding Invader Looking For 'Specific Person' At Quincy Home

Michael Campbell is facing multiple charges in connection with the home invasion that occurred the 400 block of Granite Street around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, Quincy Police report.

Residents assumed a knock on their door was their food delivery person, but instead Campbell threatened them with a gun, police said. Campbell also forced the residents onto their stomachs while he attempted to zip-tie their hands together, officials and WHDH say.

Four people were found at the residence, three of whom had received non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that multiple people were stabbed but no one was shot.

It was later determined that Campbell pulled a gun out of a bag after knocking on the door and saying he was looking for a "specific person," according to a victim who spoke with WHDH.

The victims told the gunman the locations of their wallets and laptops, but he only wanted to know their names, saying again that he was looking for a specific person, WHDH reports.

The victims attempted to defend themselves with knives, resulting in a skirmish that left the residents wounded and "blood everywhere."

The three injured people were transported to a hospital by Brewster ambulance and the Quincy Fire Department and have since been discharged.

Campbell was later arrested in Boston and is expected in Quincy District Court Thursday on the following charges:

Home Invasion

Assault to Murder, Armed

Firearm, Carry without license loaded, 2nd offense

Firearm, Carry without license 2nd offense

Firearm without FID Card subsequent offense

Firearm, Discharge within 500 Feet of a Building

Possess Ammunition without FID Card

