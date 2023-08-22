Eatery With 'Best Chicken Sandwiches Ever' Heads To Braintree

Dave's Hot Chicken, a chain specializing in chicken tenders and sliders, will open a new location in Braintree this fall at 30 Forbes Road, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Doors will likely open sometime between mid-September to mid-October. Though, the company is aiming for the former.

Although Dave's is known for its hot chicken, which comes in hot, extra hot, and reaper varieties, diners can pick chicken without the mouth-scorching heat. Options include no spice, lite mild, mild, and medium.

Sides include fries, cheese fries, and mac n' cheese.

"Best chicken sandwiches ever," wrote one Yelp reviewer about the Newton location. "Always hot and fresh. The slaw is incredible, and the spice level is spot on!"

"Trumps Chick-fil-A any day of the week," wrote another. "The slaw and pickle combination is a game changer! I love that you can choose how spicy it is too. I will never be going anywhere else for a chicken sandwich now that I've had Dave's!"

The chain currently has five locations in Massachusetts, including Framingham, Chelmsford, Boston, Woburn, and Newton.

