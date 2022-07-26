Dave's Hot Chicken Opening Second Massachusetts Location In Woburn

Get ready Woburn, because things are about to get hot – and this time we're not talking about the weather.

Dave's Hot Chicken, which already has one location in Newton, is opening their second Massachusetts store this Friday, July 29.

The chain is known for their selection of chicken tenders and sliders with seven heat levels from "no spice" to "reaper," with the latter requiring a signed waiver to try.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “We are ecstatic to be opening our first restaurant in Woburn and second in the state.”

Dave's Hot Chicken was started by three friends in East Hollywood, Calif. five years ago. The trio set out to create "the juiciest and most tender imaginable" chicken smothered with Dave's unique mix of spices, according to their website.

The restaurant quickly caught fire –garnering rave reviews and expanding across the country with locations in Texas, Oregon, Ohio, Florida, Michigan and more.

"Their Dave's sauce is so damn good. It makes the sandwich 10x better," one Yelp reviewer said about the Newton location. "The chicken itself was also good. Not dry, it was moist and so juicy. Their slaw is definitely great too. Overall I loved their sandwich."

"Dave's Hot chicken is definitely worth going to," another reviewer said. "So happy to have a chicken joint in the local Newton area."

The new spot will occupy a space at Woburn Village, located just off Route 128, at 300 Mishawum Road, Suite 400.

