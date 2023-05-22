Child Porn Bust: Level-3 Sex Offender Caught With Hundreds Of Photos, Videos, Feds Say

Jonathan Fleischmann, 35, of Harwich, faces one count of possession of child pornography, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Fleischman was previously convicted of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry.

Police arrested Fleischmann on May 16 after his coworkers reported him to authorities when they saw him downloading suspected child porn to his cellphone on March 17 and March 18, the prosecutor said.

Investigators searched his phone and found 255 images and 55 videos of child porn, officials said.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and as many as 20 years behind bars if convicted.

Fleischmann is also accused of forcibly taking a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint into her Yarmouth house in 2020 after she arrived home from school, the prosecutor said.

