Car Flips Onto Side After Running Red Light On Route 3A In Cohasset: Police

Cohasset Police and Fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 3A and Beechwood Street around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, Cohasset Police report.

Upon arrival, crews found a 2021 Subaru resting on its side with the man trapped inside. The driver was eventually freed from the vehicle but refused medical treatment, police said.

Multiple witnesses told officers that the Subaru driver ran a red light, clipped a UPS truck and 2016 Honda that were going through the intersection at the same time.

The impact thus caused the Subaru to flip onto is side, police said.

The 73-year-old was issued a criminal summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police added. Meanwhile the Honda driver, a 62-year-old woman from Cohasset, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the UPS driver was unharmed.

Traffic on 3A was impacted for about an hour because of the crash.

