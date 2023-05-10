Body Of Plymouth Man Reported Missing While Fishing Pulled From NH Lake: Officials

The wife of Allan Schuh, of Plymouth, reported him missing after he had gone fishing on Bow Lake in Strafford, NH on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, New Hampshire Fish & Game said on Facebook.

Search parties were unable to locate Schuh that night and therefore paused their efforts until the next morning.

Schuh's body was found about 15 feet off shore in about 8 feet of water around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said. He was not wearing a life jacket, officials added.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

