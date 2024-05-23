Rain Fog/Mist 69°

$710,000 Megabucks Ticket Sold In North Attleboro

The second Megabucks jackpot this month was won in Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 22, when a lucky Bay Stater picked up a winning ticket worth more than $700,000 in North Attleboro. 

Pick ‘N Pay, 54 South Washington St. in North Attleboro

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The ticket was purchased at Pick ‘N Pay, 54 South Washington St. The winner's Quic Pic ticket correctly guessed all six winning numbers. 

Those are 5-15-16-34-35-36.

The ticket is valued at $710,000 or $484,415 (before taxes) if the winner chooses to take the lump sum option, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. 

James Jorgensen of Northborough won a $5.37 million Megabucks jackpot on May 4. He has big plans for his family with the money. 

Click here to read more about his plans. 

