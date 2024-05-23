$710,000 Megabucks Ticket Sold In North Attleboro

The ticket was purchased at Pick ‘N Pay, 54 South Washington St. The winner's Quic Pic ticket correctly guessed all six winning numbers.

Those are 5-15-16-34-35-36.

The ticket is valued at $710,000 or $484,415 (before taxes) if the winner chooses to take the lump sum option, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

James Jorgensen of Northborough won a $5.37 million Megabucks jackpot on May 4. He has big plans for his family with the money.

