1 Man Killed, Another Injured In Marlborough Attack

Marlborough police received a 911 call just after 10:30 p.m. about a fight inside an apartment. Authorities have not released the address.

Police found a 45-year-old man inside the home with severe injuries. Responders rushed him to UMass Marlborough Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office did not release the man's name.

Reports on police 911 calls say he was stabbed to death. Officials declined to comment.

Another person was also injured in the attack. Paramedics also took them to UMass Marlborough Hospital.

Marlborough police are investigating the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

