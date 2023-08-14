Mostly Cloudy 80°

Teen Who Attacked Woman In Medford On Loose After Cutting Off GPS Monitor

The 18-year-old arrested for assaulting a woman in Middlesex County sawed off his GPS ankle monitor and police have no idea where he is now, officials say. 

Nature Moncoeur
Nature Moncoeur Photo Credit: Medford Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Police began searching for Nature Moncoeur, 18, of Somerville, on Monday, Aug. 14 after Moncoeur violated his probation and cut off the GPS ankle monitor he was ordered to wear wore after his arrest for attacking a young woman on Royall Street on July 3, 2023, according to the Medford Police Department.

Moncoeur allegedly followed the woman before he sneaked up behind her and hit her multiple times, as reported by Daily Voice. The woman screamed and fought back until Moncoeur ran off. 

He was arrested on Tuesday, July 11, and charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. '

Police ask anyone with information on Moncoeur's location to call (781) 391-6767.

