Attempted Kidnapper, 18, Nabbed In Somerville 1 Week After Medford Attack: Police

Nature Moncoeur, of Somerville, was arrested on the morning of Tuesday, July 11 after a week-long investigation into the attack of a woman in her 20s, according to the Medford Police Department.

The woman was attacked while going for a walk on Royall Street on Sunday, July 3 around 10:45 p.m.

Her assailant followed her and then attacked, hitting her multiple times.

The woman fought back and screamed loudly. After a struggle, the attacker ran away.

A police investigation led to the execution of an arrest warrant at 278 Powder House Boulevard in Somerville, where Moncoeur was arrested.

He was charged with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping.

“I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication displayed by our officers,” said Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley. “Thanks to the invaluable teamwork between our neighboring agencies and the community, we were able to quickly apprehend and take a dangerous suspect off the streets to ensure that our community remains safe."

Moncoeur is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at Somerville District Court.

