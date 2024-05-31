Juliano Santana, 49, reportedly snatched the girl as she walked near her home on Great Road in Acton before driving her back to her house and killing her and then himself in his car, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Santana was out on bail after he was accused of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times, authorities said. He was charged with six counts of aggravated rape of a child on Sept. 7, 2021.

Santana was released on a $30,000 bail but was ordered to stay away from her and wear a GPS tracking device. She also had a restraining against him, the prosecutor said.

Police said they found Santana on Thursday by following the signal from his tracking device.

His trial was set to begin on July 29.

The slaying remains under investigation.

