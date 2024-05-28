Timmy Chan, 21, of Lowell, was convicted of second-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a permit, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling in connection, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Chan was accused of shooting and killing Nathaniel Fabian on Oct. 13, 2021, near Loring and Westford streets, the prosecutor said. The two agreed to meet after Chan and his friends reportedly made disparaging marks online about Fabian's ex-girlfriend.

Investigators said Chan shot Fabian in the back just before 10:30 p.m. Fabian was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan said Chan's decision to bring a gun to that meeting and shoot Fabian was a "senseless loss of life."

“Nathaniel Fabian was threatened and gunned down after he attempted to address the derogatory comments being posted online about his former girlfriend by friends of Timmy Chan. This clash over words online, led the parties to set up a meeting," she said. "The defendant chose to bring a loaded gun with him. He very quickly fired seven times at Fabian, striking and killing him. The tragic ending to this story was the direct result of two very prevalent phenomena — cyberbullying and illegal guns on the street. This was a particularly senseless loss of life."

