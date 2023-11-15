Tanker Truck Crash Causes Fuel Spill, Road Closure In Billerica: Police

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near southbound Exit 76, authorities said.

“Troopers and Firefighters on-scene, Rt3 NB Billerica, for multiple vehicle crash, including rolled over tanker carrying several thousand gallons of fuel,” Massachusetts State Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “All lanes in both directions closed. NB traffic detour at Exit 76, SB detour at Exit 79. Developing.”

State Police said hazmat teams had been called in to help with cleanup. It's unclear how long that may take.

In addition to the fuel spill, the crash damaged the road, and crews will need to repair the pavement.

The truck driver and another driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, State Police said. The other vehicles involved were a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup and a 2022 Tesla Model Y SUV.

The highway could be closed until Thursday morning, Nov. 16, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement to the Daily Voice.

In addition, the ramps from I-495 to Route 3 southbound are closed. Closures on Route 3 northbound may be in place tonight into early tomorrow morning as northbound lane pavement has been damaged and needs to be repaired by MassDOT crews. Currently, Route 3 northbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 78 and Route 3 southbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 79. At this time there is no estimate on when the crash scene will clear allowing all lanes to reopen. Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.