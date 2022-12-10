Wanted Men Led Officers On Chase That Ended In Billerica Crash: Police

A Lowell man wanted on assault with deadly weapon charges and his fugitive passenger led police on a chase through several cities Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12, before they crashed, authorities said.

Chelmsford police received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. that said Visitaction Rolon, 56, got into an argument with someone at a business on Drum Hill Road and pulled a knife and gun out during the confrontation, officials said. Rolon jumped into his truck and sped away before officers arrived.

Chelmsford police said officers pulled the truck over on Drum Hill Road a few minutes later. The passenger followed the cop's orders, but Rolon refused and drove away, Chelmsford police said.

Rolon took officers through Lowell and into Billerica, where he crashed his truck, police said.

Carmelo Rosado, 59, of Lowell, was wanted for outstanding traffic warrants, officials said. Police arrested both of them.

They will be arraigned Thursday in a Lowell District Court.

