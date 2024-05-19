"Admissions," is described by its creators as "a darkly humorous fly-on-the-wall mockumentary that peels back the layers of university admissions in post-affirmative action America."

The scenes will be filmed in Winchester, Massachusetts, just north of Boston, on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26. Extras should be between the ages of 18 and 35.

"The project will blend scripted and unscripted moments, requiring a cast adept at acting and improvisation, with a keen sense of humor and the ability to think on their feet," the casting call says.

