Suspicious Item Found At Stoneham Gas Station Turned Out To Be Battery Pack: Report

David Cifarelli
The item was found at the Mobil Station on South Street in Stoneham
The item was found at the Mobil Station on South Street in Stoneham Photo Credit: Google Maps

A suspicious item that was reported at a gas station in Stoneham was determined to be a battery pack, WHDH reports

State and local police responded to the Mobil on South Street by Route 28 on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27, reports said. 

After investigating the item with a bomb-detecting robot, the item was determined to be a battery pack used for an electric scooter or bike, 7News' Scott MacEachern said on Twitter.

The scene was cleared before 10 a.m. Portions of the area were closed per the investigation including part of Route 28, MassDot said in Twitter.

