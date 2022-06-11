Police Seeking Armed Suspect In Melrose Shooting That Wounded 2 (DEVELOPING)

Police are actively searching for an armed suspect following a shooting that injured several people in Melrose.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle reports.

Upon arrival, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Lyle said. Their exact conditions are unknown.

Initial investigation suggests the suspect and victims got into an argument before the shooting occurred. Police believe both parties were known to each other and that this was not a random act.

The suspect is described as a White male with a beard, weighing 130-140 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, Lyle reports. Anyone who recognizes someone matching this description is asked to call 911 immediately.

People are also being asked to avoid the area and residents should an increased police presence for the next several hours. This is a developing story so check back fro updates.

