Police Follow Footprints To Bust Man For Breaking Into Billerica Restaurant

David Cifarelli
Billerica Police busted a man for breaking and entering into a local Liberty Bell restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 16
Billerica Police busted a man for breaking and entering into a local Liberty Bell restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 16 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Billerica Police Department

Police in Billerica followed a trail of damage – and some footprints – to arrest and charge a man for breaking into and vandalizing a restaurant right next to where he lived. 

Officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering at the Liberty Bell restaurant at 420 Boston Road around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost reports. 

Video footage determined that earlier in the day, an individual broke into the restaurant by taking out an HVAC unit on the building’s roof and entering through the vents. 

Officers also found a fine white powder inside the restaurant that had bare footprints in the dust, Frost added. The footprints left a trail from the vents to an apartment window in the same building. 

That's where police arrested Michael Nault, age 33, and charged him with breaking and entering in the daytime and vandalizing property, Frost said.

He was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court where he was released on personal recognizance bail on the condition that he stay away from the Liberty Bell restaurant.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.