Police & Fire

One Killed, 6 Injured In Townsend Car Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Townsend Police Department
Townsend Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Townsend Police Department

One person has died from a recent head-on collision that happened in Townsend, authorities said. 

Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Route 119 (Main Street) and Route 13  around 5:35 p.m. on Monday, June 6, Townsend Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found seven people injured from the two-car collision. All were taken to local hospitals for treatment and the driver of one of the vehicles later died from their injuries, according to police. 

Initial investigation revealed a sedan crossed the center line while traveling westbound on Route 119 and collided with an SUV going the opposite direction. The crash remains under investigation.

