Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials

A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.

Both individuals were pulled from the car by witnesses before crews arrived, officials added. The man was airlifted to a Boston hospital while the woman was taken by ground to a Burlington hospital.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash, Westford Fire added.

