Boston Man Arrested For Shooting Near Cambridge Playground: Police

A 24-year-old man from Boston has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened near a Cambridge playground over the weekend, authorities said.

Tyrone Bruce was arrested for the shooting which happened in the area of Market and Bristol Streets around 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, Cambridge Police said. This is close to Arthur J. Shallow Playground.

Thankfully, no one was hurt but one vehicle did sustain damage from the gunfire, police said. Officers recovered six shell casings from the scene as well.

Investigators were able to identify Bruce as the suspect and arrested him on Monday afternoon. He is facing several charges including armed assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

However, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be sent to the department's Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3121, through the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app, via text message to 847411 or online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.