Gunshots Heard Near Cambridge Playground, Fourth Time In 4 Days: Report

Arthur J. Shallow Playground in Cambridge
Arthur J. Shallow Playground in Cambridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

Cambridge Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in broad daylight near a playground in the city.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Market and Bristol Streets around 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, Cambridge Police said on Twitter. This is in the same area as Arthur J. Shallow Playground. 

While no injuries were reported at the time of police's arrival, officers did find shell casings at the scene. The area was closed for investigation as a result. 

This marks the 11th gunfire incident in Cambridge this year and the fourth sound of gunshots within four days, Cambridge Day reports

Last Thursday, a ShotSpotter alert went off at near Donnelly Field in the Wellington-Harrington neighborhood, the outlet reports. A handgun was found at the scene as well. 

Anyone with information about the Sunday incident is asked to contact Cambridge Police at (617) 349-3300

