23-Year-Old Lowell Woman Dies In New Year's Day Crash In Chelmsford: Police

A 23-year-old woman from Lowell has died in a multi-car crash on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, authorities said.

State Troopers along with Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to the two-car crash on I-495 South in Chelmsford around 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Massachusetts State Police report.

Initial investigation suggests that a 2018 Subaru Impreza, driven by the 23-year-old woman, was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 29-year-old man from Manchester, NH.

Further investigation found that the Chevrolet had lost control while traveling north and hit the guardrail, police said. The vehicle then went airborne and landed in the middle lane of the opposite side, where it collided head-on with the Subaru.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Meanwhile her passenger, a 25-year-old female from Lowell, and the driver of the Chevrolet were both seriously injured. Both were airlifted to the Lahey Clinic for treatment, police said.

The crash shut down both sides of the highway for about 15 minutes for the flight to land. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.