30-Year-Old Billerica Man Dies In Chelmsford Car Crash On New Year's Day: Police

A 30-year-old man from Billerica has died in a rollover crash that happened on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, authorities said.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

Upon arrival, crews found a gray car that had struck two utility poles and rolled over. The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

He taken to Lowell General Hospital where he later died, Spinney reports. The man's name has yet to be released.

This comes the same day as 23-year-old Lowell woman died in a separate car crash on I-495 in Chelmsford earlier in the afternoon. Two people were also seriously injured in that crash.

National Grid was said to be fixing the broken poles, Spinney added. The investigation is ongoing.

