22-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Burlington: Police

A 22-year-old Billerica man has died in a weekend motorcycle crash in Burlington, authorities said.

The man was killed in the crash at the intersection of Middlesex Turnpike and Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Burlington Police report. His identity has yet to be released.

The driver of another vehicle involved, a 29-year-old Florida woman, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Police did not specify her injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.