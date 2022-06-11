Contact Us
22-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Burlington: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Burlington Police Department
Burlington Police Department Photo Credit: Burlington Police Department on Facebook

A 22-year-old Billerica man has died in a weekend motorcycle crash in Burlington, authorities said.

The man was killed in the crash at the intersection of Middlesex Turnpike and Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Burlington Police report. His identity has yet to be released.

The driver of another vehicle involved, a 29-year-old Florida woman, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Police did not specify her injuries. 

The crash is under investigation. 

