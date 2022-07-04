Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Middlesex Daily Voice

News

Missing Tewksbury Man Found

Joe Lombardi
Richard Killen
Richard Killen Photo Credit: Tewksbury Police

Update:

A Massachusetts man who went missing has been located.

Middlesex County resident Richard Killen, age 75, of Tewksbury, left his house sometime around 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 4 walking his dog, Tewksbury Police said.

Tewksbury Police announced late Monday afternoon that he has been found.

Original report:

Have you seen him?

A Massachusetts man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Middlesex County resident Richard Killen, age 75, of Tewksbury, left his house sometime around 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 4 walking his dog, Tewksbury Police said.

He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt and is approximately 5-oot-10, 150 pounds, police said, adding that he usually walks in the area of the Tewksbury/Wilmington line. 

If seen, please call the TPD at 978-851-7373.

