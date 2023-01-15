Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA

A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.

Prosecutors allege Morales-Urizandi helped inmates obtain and prepare several controlled substances including Suboxone, Marijuana, K2, and cigarettes for distribution inside the facility.

The officer also allegedly help distribute the drugs himself, the office added. He was arraigned in connection with allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act in Lowell District Court on Friday, Jan. 13.

Morales-Urizandi was placed at a $1,000 bail, the office said. He was also ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the witnesses and co-conspirators in the case was put on a GPS monitoring device. Morales-Urizandi was also suspended without pay, the office concluded.

