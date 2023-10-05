New Update: Armed Carjacking Suspect Caught After Pursuit In Dracut, Police Say

The suspect, 35-year-old Nathan Saben of Haverhill, and his accomplice, 40-year-old Jessica Tirone, were both caught after a pursuit in Essex and Middlesex Counties on Thursday, Oct. 5 that began in Lawrence and ended in Dracut, state police announced.

According to police, the chase began just after 9:10 a.m. when a trooper spotted Saben driving a stolen black 2012 Subaru Outback that he had allegedly carjacked in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Saben then fled onto Essex Street before heading to Route 110 westbound in Dracut, where he finally came to a stop in the area of Little Merrimack Avenue. He had been armed with a rifle, police said.

Saben and his passenger, Tirone, were both taken into custody and requested to be brought to a hospital. They were then both taken to Lowell General Hospital under the guard of troopers.

More information about their booking and arraignment is expected to be released.

Saben's arrest comes after an incident in Salem, New Hampshire on Tuesday night, Oct. 3, in which he allegedly stole a Toyota Camry from a woman at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive.

State police began searching for Saben following this incident, which resulted in the pursuit.

