Seen Him? Armed, Dangerous Carjacking Suspect From Haverhill On Loose, Police Say

The pursuit began on Tuesday, Oct. 3 just after 10 p.m., when Haverhill Police began pursuing a white Kia on Route 97 westbound toward Salem, New Hampshire, eventually stopping the chase when the vehicle crossed state lines.

According to Massachusetts State Police, authorities in Salem then began receiving reports of attempted carjackings by a male and female suspect armed with a rifle and driving in a white car.

Two of these carjacking attempts allegedly happened on Main Street (Route 97) in Salem and involved the two suspects displaying a rifle. However, the victims were able to escape with their vehicles in both cases, state police said.

After this, a third carjacking attempt was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive in Salem. During this incident, a young woman driving a Toyota Camry on Geremonty Drive was blocked in by a white Kia at the intersection and forced out of her car at gunpoint. The Toyota was then stolen by the suspects, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported from this third incident.

Authorities later found the white Kia abandoned in the middle of the Main Street intersection and found that it had the same registration as the car that had been pursued by Haverhill Police earlier in the night.

State Police described the stolen vehicle as a black 2009 Toyota Camry bearing New Hampshire plate number 2260113. It has both Central Catholic High School and Worcester Polytechnic Institute stickers on the rear windshield.

Investigators in the Salem Police Department eventually identified one of the suspects as 35-year-old Nathan Saben, whose last known address is in Haverhill.

He is described as a white man who is 6-foot-1-inch tall and around 220 pounds with black hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on the right side of his neck and on both forearms.

All victims said that Saben and the other suspect had what looked like an AR-15-type rifle with them, police said. Investigators are now searching for both Saben and the stolen Camry. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

