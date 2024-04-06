Light Rain 37°

Naveah Goddard Found Dead Inside Stow Home Of Shane Curry

Police arrested a 20-year-old man after he locked himself inside his home for hours on Friday afternoon, April 5, with his 17-year-old girlfriend's body, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Shane Curry, of Stow, was charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, the Middlesex District Attorney said. 

Nevaeh Goddard was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to see what caused her death. If investigators can find evidence of homicide, Curry's charges will be amended, authorities said. 

Police were called to Curry's home on Great Road around 4:30 p.m. to perform a welfare check. He refused to allow officers inside for two hours. When they were allowed inside, they found Goddard's body. 

Curry was arrested and will be arraigned on Monday, April 8. 

