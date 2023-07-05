Medford Residents Evacuate, Roads Close As Police Investigate Threats

The area of 200 Mystic Avenue in Medford was closed the morning of Wednesday, July 5 for a police investigation involving "threats," according to the Medford Police Department.

Police announced that Mystic Avenue and its surrounding side streets were closed at Bowen Avenue and Golden Avenue around 9:20 a.m.

An update at 10 a.m. announced that police were on the scene "investigating threats" and that nearby residents were being evacuated as a precaution.

The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This incident is developing. Check back here for more updates as they are available.

