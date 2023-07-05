Fair 75°

SHARE

Medford Residents Evacuate, Roads Close As Police Investigate Threats

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of an investigation that closed down multiple streets, officials say. 

Medford police
Medford police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Medford PD
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

The area of 200 Mystic Avenue in Medford was closed the morning of Wednesday, July 5 for a police investigation involving "threats," according to the Medford Police Department. 

Police announced that Mystic Avenue and its surrounding side streets were closed at Bowen Avenue and Golden Avenue around 9:20 a.m. 

An update at 10 a.m. announced that police were on the scene "investigating threats" and that nearby residents were being evacuated as a precaution. 

The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. 

This incident is developing. Check back here for more updates as they are available. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE