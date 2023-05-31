Man Who Fell Under MBTA Train ID'd As Sherborn Native, Reports Say

Adam White, originally of Sherborn, was identified by his family as the man who fell under a moving train on Tuesday, May 30 at North Station, WCVB reports.

White missed his train, followed it, kicked it, and fell into the moving train's path, as reported by Daily Voice.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more here: Man Kicks MBTA Train, Dies Inside North Station: Police

White most recently lived in Dorchester, his mother told WCVB. He enjoyed golfing and was going back to school to study cybersecurity.

"On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the decedent," said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

