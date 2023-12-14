The 41-year-old from El Salvador was first arrested in Everett in September 2021 after illegally entering the United States, federal officials said. In January 2023, the man was convicted in Malden District Court of felony child sexual abuse material possession, according to ERO Boston.

He was required by state law to register as a sex offender.

Officers with ERO Boston began investigating the Salvadoran national after learning of his immigration status and conviction.

The man was then arrested without incident.

He is currently in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pending a hearing with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

ERO Boston plans to extradite him to El Salvador.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.