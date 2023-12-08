The 43-year-old was arrested in Malden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston. Authorities did not release the man's name.

The Brazilian native, who entered the United States illegally in Hidalgo, Texas, in May 2018, was detained and put into removal proceedings by the US Border Patrol.

An immigration judge then granted him a release on bond in June 2018.

He has avoided Brazilian authorities since March 2019 after being found guilty of aggravated rape and sentenced to eight years in prison.

ERO Boston arrested him without incident after confirming he was in the area.

The man is in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pending a hearing with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

ERO Boston plans to extradite him to Brazil.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.