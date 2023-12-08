Fair 36°

SHARE

Brazilian Fugitive Convicted Of Rape Nabbed In Malden

A Brazilian citizen, convicted and sentenced for rape in his native country, was caught hiding in Middlesex County, authorities said. He's been able to escape capture for more than four years. 

<p>Police did not release the convicted rapist's name.&nbsp;</p>

Police did not release the convicted rapist's name. 

 Photo Credit: ERO Boston
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

The 43-year-old was arrested in Malden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston. Authorities did not release the man's name. 

The Brazilian native, who entered the United States illegally in Hidalgo, Texas, in May 2018, was detained and put into removal proceedings by the US Border Patrol.

An immigration judge then granted him a release on bond in June 2018.

He has avoided Brazilian authorities since March 2019 after being found guilty of aggravated rape and sentenced to eight years in prison.

ERO Boston arrested him without incident after confirming he was in the area. 

The man is in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pending a hearing with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

ERO Boston plans to extradite him to Brazil. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE