Lowell Man Threatens Guests With Box Cutter Outside Motel 6 In Tewksbury: Police

Police responded to a report of a man yelling, waiving a box cutter and threatening to kill people in the parking lot of Motel 6, located at 95 Main Street in Tewksbury, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, later identified as Justin Maryland, and ordered him to stop. When Maryland did not comply, officers tried to de-escalate the situation by keeping their distance and repeating their commands while holding a department-issued Taser at Maryland.

Maryland eventually gave in and was placed into custody and officers found the box cutter in his jacket pocket, Columbus added.

“This was outstanding work to bring this man safely into custody by de-escalating this incident,” Columbus said. “I’m grateful, due to the officers’ quick response and actions, that no one was hurt during this incident.”

Maryland was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime (murder), and disorderly conduct.

