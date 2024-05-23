First Trailer For 'Beetlejuice' Sequel Drops; Hyped Movie Filmed In Mass

The new film returns viewers to the Deetz family after the death of patriarch Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones in the original movie). Jenna Ortega plays Astrid, who summons Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) despite the fears of her mother (Winona Ryder).

The trailer opens with Ryder's Lydia Deetz explaining, "Here's a preview. ... Be warned: it's intense."

The official synopsis plays up the familial angle of Burton's world.

Three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife. When someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, the mischievous demon gleefully returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

The movie adds new characters like Beetlejuice's wife (Monica Bellucci), a cop from the afterlife (Willem Dafoe), and Rory (Justin Theroux)

The movie was filmed largely in Vermont, but crews shot exterior locations in Melrose. Filmmakers had to pack up their equipment during the concurrent writers' and actors' strikes last year, but they returned to Massachusetts in November to finish shooting.

The movie reunites Ortega and Burton, who made a splash with their Netflix hit series "Wednesday."

The movie was written by "Wednesday" showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, according to IMDB.

"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," a play on how you summon the immortal spirit, will be released in theaters on Friday. Sept. 6.

