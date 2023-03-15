Nor'easter Wrecks Dracut Dairy's Barn, Killing Cows

Heavy snow buffeted Massachusetts on Tuesday, March 13, piling up as much as 32 inches in certain places, and sending the ceiling of a barn crashing into a dairy farm's beloved cows.

Shaw Farm, a century-old, family-operated dairy that produces milk, ice cream, as well as meats and produce, confirmed the barn collapse on their Facebook page around 6:30 on Tuesday, March 14.

"Today at Shaw Farm we experienced one of life’s unexpected challenges," the post read. "Sadly, we did lose a few of our animals."

Shaw Farm credits its cows and their cow feed with their products' high quality, likely making the loss of several cows even more painful.

Luckily, the farm's beloved donkey and minor celebrity, Bailey, was unhurt by the damage, according to the donkey's own Facebook page.

No people were injured in the ceiling collapse, and the farm store and ice cream business will remain open for business, Shaw Farm said.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who came to our aid this afternoon including our staff, family, fellow farmers, neighbors, friends, and the Dracut Police and Fire Department," Shaw Farm said.

