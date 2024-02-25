Lexington Teen Gets Big Break On 'American Idol,' But Not The One She Wanted

Shriya Jha appeared on the episode with several other Hollywood hopefuls, but her audition was much more violent than other previous tryouts. Shriya, a talented singer and second-degree-black belt in karate, showed judge Katy Perry how to break a board with her head.

A video of the unaired segment was a highlight of the pre-season hype for the show. Click here to see the moment when the pop star surprised her fellow judges.

Shriya did not make it through to the next round of auditions, and the audience didn't get to hear the judges' comments about her performance. Her tryout was part of a montage of "nos" in the middle of Sunday's episode.

Anyone interested in learning more about Shriya Jha — the budding popstar — can hear her perform original songs and covers on her TikTok.

Shriya says her pop sensibilities are inspired by Lorde and Billy Eilish.

You can watch "American Idol" on ABC on Sundays or a day later on Hulu.

