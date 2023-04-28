A Few Clouds 62°

SHARE

Eat Up, Jam Out At Music Venue, Sandwich Shop Coming To Medford

A new jack-of-all-trades business in Medford will bring the community a new place to eat, drink, and see shows. 

Deep Cuts will be located at 21 Main Street in Medford, which formerly housed Carroll's restaurant.
Deep Cuts will be located at 21 Main Street in Medford, which formerly housed Carroll's restaurant. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

Deep Cuts, a 240-person capacity music venue is set to open at 21 Main Street in Medford Square on Saturday, May 20, according to the venue's Facebook page. 

Along with hosting musicians, Deep Cuts brews up its own beer and will open for lunch daily at 11:00 a.m. 

The grand opening show will include performances from local bands Zip Tie Handcuffs, Black Beach, and Today Junior. 

Deep Cuts began as a pop-up at local breweries, restaurants, and markets in Boston before setting up shop at a small space in Medford. The new location has enough space for a mid-size venue music with drinks and food for all. 

Click here to see the Deep Cuts Facebook page. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE