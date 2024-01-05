Partly Cloudy 28°

Damon, Affleck, Banks To Present At Golden Globes

Three of the biggest stars from Massachusetts will take the stage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, to present awards for the best films and TV shows over the past year.

(From left): Matt Damon, Elizabeth Banks, and Ben Affleck will present awards at the Golden Globes.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia (CC BY 4.0)
Khier Casino
Elizabeth Banks, of Pittsfield, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck, both of Cambridge, will be three among a star-studded lineup of presenters who will be handing out the golden statues at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Damon and Affleck have worked together on screen for years, including most recently in the film “Air,” which tells the story of the origin of Nike’s Air Jordan basketball shoe line.

The 2023 movie is up for Best Motion Picture award for musical or comedy, and Damon is nominated for his performance.

Banks is the first female director to receive the 2019 Pioneer of the Year award from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, Deadline reported.

She has also starred in several films and series, including “The Hunger Games,” “Pitch Perfect,” and “Power Rangers.”

Click here to see the full list of nominations.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS at 8 p.m. EST and can be streamed on Paramount+.

