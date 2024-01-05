Elizabeth Banks, of Pittsfield, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck, both of Cambridge, will be three among a star-studded lineup of presenters who will be handing out the golden statues at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Damon and Affleck have worked together on screen for years, including most recently in the film “Air,” which tells the story of the origin of Nike’s Air Jordan basketball shoe line.

The 2023 movie is up for Best Motion Picture award for musical or comedy, and Damon is nominated for his performance.

Banks is the first female director to receive the 2019 Pioneer of the Year award from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, Deadline reported.

She has also starred in several films and series, including “The Hunger Games,” “Pitch Perfect,” and “Power Rangers.”

Click here to see the full list of nominations.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS at 8 p.m. EST and can be streamed on Paramount+.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.