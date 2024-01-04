Ben Affleck, age 51, of Cambridge, created a 2020 viral meme for a new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, in which he juggles and drops several boxes of donuts and some iced coffee while leaving his home.

Now the “Justice League” star is collaborating with TikToker Charli D’Amelio for the commercial that is filming in Los Angeles, according to Backgrid.

Fellow actor Matt Damon, who was also born and raised in Cambridge, also makes a cameo during the ad, but in the form of a throwback photo on Affleck’s T-shirt that says “Day Ones.”

“Later in the day, special guest Charli D'Amelio arrives drinking her famous drink,” the celebrity news agency said. “Ben greets her at the door and gives her a big hug before inviting her inside. Charli, who recently said she didn't know who Ben Affleck was despite their mutal love for Dunkin, declared that she is a bigger fan and her collab is superior.”

New memes have since sprung from the upcoming commercial.

This isn’t the first time the “Argo” director has teamed up with Dunkin’.

He starred in another ad for the Super Bowl with his wife Jennifer Lopez, which was filmed in Medford.

It’s unclear when the new Dunkin’ commercial will be released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.