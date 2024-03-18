Yankee Candle Founder's 'Sprawling' Franklin County Estate For Sale: Look Inside

Located in Western Massachusetts in the Franklin County town of Leverett, the truly one-of-a-kind estate is listed for $20.9 million.

Owned by the late Michael James Kittredge II, who founded the Yankee Candle Company, the compound was renovated, enhanced, and expanded through 2010 and is made up of eight different structures – the main house, two car barns, two guest houses, a clubhouse, a pool cabana, and a spa – all with elaborate details and sitting on a 57-acre lot dotted with trees, gardens, and more.

According to the listing, the main home at 113 Juggler Meadow Road, known simply as “Juggler Meadow,” stands at nearly 25,000 square feet with five bedrooms, six baths, and five half baths spread across multiple floors.

Though the rooms of the main house feature custom millwork, over 10 fireplaces, and more, the real showstoppers of the building include the massive gourmet kitchen (which has five separate islands and a dishwasher with a 60-second setting), the two-story great room (once featured on the luxury-lifestyle magazine The Robb Report), and two grotto-style wine cellars.

On the grounds of the estate sits a nine-hole golf course and three outdoor tennis courts. Two climate-controlled car barns were built to store 60 vehicles.

Of course, the jaw-dropping extravagance of the home does not stop there.

The nearly-55,000-square-foot spa is unlike any other. With a world-class fitness center, full kitchen, multiple massage rooms, a sauna, a steam room, and lavish locker rooms, the building lives up to its name and then some.

After relaxing with a spa day, you can head down to the three-lane bowling alley, two-story arcade, billiard room, or the massive auditorium, which has an indoor tennis court, 25-foot-long oak bar, and a professional stage already set with concert-level sound and light settings.

Its listing states that Hall & Oates, The Doobie Brothers, KC and The Sunshine Band, Eric Burdon & The Animals, and more have played private concerts in Juggler Meadow’s auditorium.

To top it off, the spa building has a basketball court and a Bellagio-inspired indoor waterpark with swimming pools, slides, waterfalls, and palm trees.

In all – including the clubhouse, cabana, and guest houses – Juggler Meadow boasts 120,000 square feet of living space and is not unlike a country club. Its listing states that the estate would be perfect for an individual searching for a legacy property or a corporate entity looking for a retreat space.

