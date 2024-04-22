Daniel J. Galvis, the former police chief for the Leyden Police Department, was indicted on two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, 2 counts of larceny over $1,200, and 3 counts of violating the standards of conduct for public employees, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

He was released on his own recognizance after the hearing, authorities said.

A 2022 Office of the Inspector General investigation found that Galvis had stolen a skid steer loader, a Ford Truck, a motor, and a trailer. He sold the items and kept the proceeds for himself, police said.

The alleged thefts happened from 2018 through 2021 when he retired from the police department, authorities said.

"It is an affront to the community when a public official violates their oath of office to enrich themselves, as is alleged in this case,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said. “I am most appreciative that District Attorney (David E.) Sullivan and his team brought forward this prosecution and know its significance to the people of Leyden. I hope that the work done by the OIG investigators underscores our commitment to protect public resources from fraud, waste, or abuse.”

Galvis will return to court on June 21.

