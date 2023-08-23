Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Motorcyclist In Charlemont

Melissa C. Repka, 38, is charged with vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failure to yield the right of way in connection with the crash that killed Greg Herzig, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. A judge ordered Repka not to drive a vehicle for the duration of the trial.

Police said Repka had pulled her rented Jeep Grand Cherokee to the side of Route 2 in Charlemont in Franklin County on April 12 as she prepared to make a U-Turn. But investigators say she turned directly into the path of Herzig's Harley Davidson.

Paramedics rushed Herzig to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Reports said Herzig was riding to visit his brother when the wreck happened.

Repka is due to return to court on Nov. 15.

