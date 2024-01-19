Police Break-Up Greenfield Drug Ring; Multiple People Arrested

The men arrested were ferrying large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine from Springfield to Greenfield and the North Quabbin region for street-level sales, the Northwestern District Attorney said.
Those arrested and their charges include:
Josiah Cheeseboro, age 24, is charged with trafficking in a Class B substance (cocaine), trafficking in a Class A substance (fentanyl), and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.
Cheeseboror pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He was being held on $100,00 cash bail, the prosecutor said.
Cheeseboro was arrested while hiding in the basement of his mother's Springfield home during a raid on Tuesday, Jan. 16. His mother was the Springfield Police Commissioner at the time, but she resigned following the raid.
Romeo Frazier, age 23, is charged with trafficking 36-100 grams of fentanyl; trafficking 36-100 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of a firearm; possession of a loaded firearm; use of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony; and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act, the prosecutor said.
- Damian Scott, age 19, is charged with trafficking 100-200 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.
- Tyshante Jennings, age 21, is charged with trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine, trafficking in 10 or more grams of fentanyl, and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.
- Michael Nelson Page, age 36, is charged with trafficking in 100-200 grams of cocaine, trafficking in 36-100 grams of fentanyl, and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.
- A juvenile from Springfield is also charged with possession of 200 bags of heroin and fentanyl.
