Police Break-Up Greenfield Drug Ring; Multiple People Arrested

The men arrested were ferrying large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine from Springfield to Greenfield and the North Quabbin region for street-level sales, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

Those arrested and their charges include:

Josiah Cheeseboro, age 24, is charged with trafficking in a Class B substance (cocaine), trafficking in a Class A substance (fentanyl), and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act. Cheeseboror pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He was being held on $100,00 cash bail, the prosecutor said.

Cheeseboro was arrested while hiding in the basement of his mother's Springfield home during a raid on Tuesday, Jan. 16. His mother was the Springfield Police Commissioner at the time, but she resigned following the raid.

Romeo Frazier, age 23, is charged with trafficking 36-100 grams of fentanyl; trafficking 36-100 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of a firearm; possession of a loaded firearm; use of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony; and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act, the prosecutor said.

Damian Scott, age 19, is charged with trafficking 100-200 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.

Tyshante Jennings, age 21, is charged with trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine, trafficking in 10 or more grams of fentanyl, and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.

Michael Nelson Page, age 36, is charged with trafficking in 100-200 grams of cocaine, trafficking in 36-100 grams of fentanyl, and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.

A juvenile from Springfield is also charged with possession of 200 bags of heroin and fentanyl.

