Western Mass Man Sentenced For Sexual Exploitation Of Children

A 65-year-old Western Massachusetts man was sentenced after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Berkshire County resident James LaFrance, of Dalton, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 19, to 16 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

LaFrance pleaded guilty to the charges on July 9.

LaFrance encouraged a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl he had met online to engage in sexually explicit conduct during video calls on two separate occasions in 2018 and 2019, the US Attorney's Office said.

LaFrance recorded the calls on his computer and gave specific directions to the 16-year-old about what he wanted her to do.

The US Attorney's Office said LaFrance "engaged in virtually identical behavior toward a 16-year-old girl from Pennsylvania" on two separate occasions in July of 2019.

